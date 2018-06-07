Plainfield student arrested for threat regarding prom

Plainfield Police arrested a 17-year-old student after an alleged threat made against the Plainfield High School on prom night.

Police said it was reported that an alarming comment was made in a classroom by the teen.

The students who heard the comment notified staff immediately.

Police said through the investigation it was determined that the comment made by the teen was not a direct threat to the high school or the prom.

The juvenile was given a summons for breach of peace and will appear in Willimantic court on June 19.

School administrators have been made aware of the incident.

Despite there being no direct threat, Plainfield Police will be present at the prom.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.