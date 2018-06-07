Berlin Turnpike reopened in Wethersfield after rollover crash

A section of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield has reopened after a crash on Thursday night.

The northbound side of the Berlin Turnpike was closed near East Cedar Street for a short time.

The Wethersfield Police Department said it was a rollover crash.

The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m.

The police department didn't know how many cars were involved in the crash at this point.

There is no word on anyone injured at this point.

