Crash closes 2 lanes on I-84 in Plainville

A crash has closed a couple of lanes of Interstate 84 west in Plainville.

According to state police, it happened between exits 33 and 35.

Troopers reported that a vehicle rolled over.

The left and center lanes are closed as of 6:30 a.m.

However, only minor injuries were reported.

#TRAFFICALERT: ROLLOVER crash in #PLAINVILLE on I-84 WB btwn x35-33; Left lane closed. #DOT blacked out cam in area... Please be careful as you're approaching the scene. #WFSBtraffic #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/egicI5PSRc — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) June 8, 2018

There's no word on what caused the crash.

