Crash closes 2 lanes on I-84 in Plainville

A crash has closed a couple of lanes of Interstate 84 west in Plainville.
According to state police, it happened between exits 33 and 35.
Troopers reported that a vehicle rolled over.
The left and center lanes are closed as of 6:30 a.m.
However, only minor injuries were reported.
#TRAFFICALERT: ROLLOVER crash in #PLAINVILLE on I-84 WB btwn x35-33; Left lane closed. #DOT blacked out cam in area... Please be careful as you're approaching the scene. #WFSBtraffic #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/egicI5PSRc— NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) June 8, 2018
There's no word on what caused the crash.
