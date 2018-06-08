Crash closes 2 lanes on I-84 in Plainville - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash closes 2 lanes on I-84 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

A crash has closed a couple of lanes of Interstate 84 west in Plainville.

According to state police, it happened between exits 33 and 35.

Troopers reported that a vehicle rolled over.

The left and center lanes are closed as of 6:30 a.m.

However, only minor injuries were reported.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

