Threat prompts strong police presence at East Hartford High School, again

What's being described as a "vague threat" prompted a strong police presence at East Hartford High School on Friday.

According to police, the threat was posted to social media.

A number of parents messaged Channel 3 about the threat.

It implied something would happen at the school.

According to police, the threat was discovered to be a nationwide "EHHS" threat.

There were never any words such as "kill" or "shoot" in the threat.

The police department takes these threats very seriously and had extra units at the school on Friday morning. There are also school resource officers and security in place at the high school.

Channel 3 reached out to the superintendent's office but has not yet heard back.

The incident comes less than a week after an 18-year-old student was arrested for a threat.

Police said there is no connection to the previous threat.

Michael Lachnicht was arrested on Monday and charged with breach of peace, though police called his threat not credible.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.