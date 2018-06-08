New Haven announces bridge closure

Map of alternate routes (City of New Haven)

The city of New Haven announced that the Ferry Street Bridge will be closed for service on June 12.

The bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The rain date for the bridge closure is June 19.

Anyone who routinely uses the bridge to cross the Quinnipiac River will need to find an alternate route.

The city said the alternate routes include the Grand Avenue Bridge, Forbes Avenue, Quinnipiac Avenue to Route 80 (Foxon Boulevard) or I-95 Pearl Harbor Bridge.

Anyone who has questions about the closure is asked to call New Haven Public Works.

