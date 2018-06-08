New Haven man arrested for holding woman against her will

A New Haven man was arrested on Wednesday after a domestic dispute where he held a woman hostage in West Haven.
West Haven Police said Jamyl Mercer held a woman against her will, which caused her to sustain serious injuries, causing her to be hospitalized.
The victim was also robbed of jewelry.
Mercer was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and several other charges.
He was held on a $200,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.
