New Haven man arrested for holding woman against her will

Jamyl Mercer is accused of holding a woman against her will in a domestic dispute (West Haven PD)

A New Haven man was arrested on Wednesday after a domestic dispute where he held a woman hostage in West Haven.

West Haven Police said Jamyl Mercer held a woman against her will, which caused her to sustain serious injuries, causing her to be hospitalized.

The victim was also robbed of jewelry.

Mercer was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and several other charges.

He was held on a $200,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.

