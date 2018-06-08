Stony Creek Brewery sues two New England brewers over beer name

Stony Creek Brewery in Branford has sued two New England brewers saying they stole a beer name.

Stony Creek has filed a trademark infringement against Peak Organic Brewing in Maine and Shipyard Brewing in Massachusetts.

In the lawsuit, Stony Creek claims that Peak named one of their IPA beers “Ripe.” This beer is blended with fruit juice and is sold in CT.

Shipyard does business under the assumed name, Peak Organic Brewing Co., LLC.

Stony Creek says this name is closed to their own trademarked beers, “Ripe ‘N’ Cranky,” which includes fresh pressed juice and sold throughout New England.

In the lawsuit, Stony Creek alleges that the “Ripe” mark is confusingly similar to the “Ripe ‘N’ Cranky” mark, as well as the flavor of both beers is similar.

Stony Creek alleges the “Ripe” mark will ‘cause irreparable injury and damage” to their company.

Channel 3 has reached out to Stony Creek Brewery, but they have not returned the calls.

