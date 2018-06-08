Lanes reopened after garbage truck fire on I-91 in Wallingford

A garbage truck fire was reported on I-91 in Wallingford (@CT_STATE_POLICE)

Connecticut State Police have closed a few lanes of I-91 in Wallingford for a garbage truck fire.

The right and center lanes of the highway are closed between exits 14 and 15.

According to state police, the items in the dump truck were on fire.

The driver dumped the items to save the truck.

#cttraffic : I 91 north between x14-15 the center & right lanes (Wallingford) closed due to a garbage truck that had his load on fire. The load was dumped to save the truck. pic.twitter.com/pqQVj7Zhll — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 8, 2018

No injuries were reported.

