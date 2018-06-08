Lanes reopened after garbage truck fire on I-91 in Wallingford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Lanes reopened after garbage truck fire on I-91 in Wallingford

Posted: Updated:
A garbage truck fire was reported on I-91 in Wallingford (@CT_STATE_POLICE) A garbage truck fire was reported on I-91 in Wallingford (@CT_STATE_POLICE)
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police have closed a few lanes of I-91 in Wallingford for a garbage truck fire.

The right and center lanes of the highway are closed between exits 14 and 15.

According to state police, the items in the dump truck were on fire.

The driver dumped the items to save the truck.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.