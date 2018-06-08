Body recovered from Long Island Sound identified as missing Groton boater

The body of Spencer Mugford has been found off the coast of Groton (WFSB/submitted)

A body was recovered from the middle of Long Island Sound, according to authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed the discovery around 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

DEEP confirmed to Channel 3 that the body has been identified as Spencer Mugford.

Both said it was found by a Good Samaritan between Connecticut and Long Island, roughly 2.5 miles southeast of Avery Point in Groton. The location is near Plum Island.

"At 12:46 p.m., a commercial fisherman on the Long Island Sound located a body," said Sgt. Steve Stanko from DEEP.

A small boat from the Coast Guard went out to get it.

The Coast Guard suspended a 71-hour search for two people in Groton last week.

Spencer Mugford, 20, and 20-year-old Sofia McKenna were reported missing on May 27.

"We're just hoping that this brings some closure for his family," said Stanko.

Officials said the pair used a 14-foot sailboat from the University of Connecticut's Avery Point campus. The last contact they were able to find from them was a SnapChat message of what appeared to be Mugford paddling over water.

Investigators believe a piece of the same boat Mugford and McKenna was using was found near the Long Island town of Orient.

McKenna has not been located at this point.

"The search will continue as the sergeant said for Ms. Sofia," said Lt. Eric Jenkins from the Groton Police Department.

There is now a renewed effort to find McKenna in the area where Mugford was found.

"Hopefully, we can locate her and bring her back to her family," said Jenkins.

A vigil and memorial are being held for Mugford at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Watch Hill Chapel in Westerly, Rhode Island.

