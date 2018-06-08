Bloomfield police make arrest in human remains case

Henry Seebach was arrested in connection to human remains found in Bloomfield (Bloomfield PD)

The Bloomfield Police Department has made an arrest after human remains were found in March.

Police arrested Henry Seebach, 45, of Bloomfield.

On March 29, human remains were found at 182 Woodland Avenue in state wetlands.

The remains were identified as Elizabeth Rykhof, who was reported missing on September 22, 2017.

On Friday, police served an arrest warrant for Seebach.

He was charged with disposal of bodies and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

