Ledyard police seek driver who pepper sprayed town employee

Ledyard Police are searching for a driver who pepper sprayed a public works employee on Friday afternoon.

Police said around 12:30 p.m., Ledyard Public Works was working in a construction zone when an agitated male driver drove toward an employee directing traffic.

The construction was happening on the south end of Colonel Ledyard Highway near the Groton line.

Police said the driver got out of his car and sprayed pepper spray at the town employee.

The man then returned to his car and sped off towards Groton.

Police said the employee was not seriously injured.

The vehicle involved in this incident is described as a dark-colored, possibly black or gray, Nissan Altima or Sentra.

It is an older model with CT plates, which characters either “AH66” or “AH65” as part of the plate number.

The driver is described as a white male, between the ages of 35 and 40, 5’11” tall, with dark brown hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ledyard Police.

