Quiet weather will continue this week

THIS WEEK

Pleasantly Mild Today

Today will be partly sunny and dry. With high pressure in place over New England, we will enjoy comfortably dry air. A light easterly wind will help to keep the air mild. Highs will reach into the lower and mid 70s as the humidity remains pleasantly low.

Warmer Tuesday

Tomorrow will be warmer and slightly more humid. A southwesterly flow will develop, helping to bring the warm and muggy air our way. We are expecting temperatures to rise into the 70s to near 80 degrees away from the coast. It will be a dry day with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Warm & Muggy with thunder Wednesday

The warming trend will peak on Wednesday. Highs will reach into the 80s away from Long Island Sound, but remain slightly cooler near the water. The humidity with be noticeably higher, too. An approaching cold front will likely generate some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours. As of now, it may be too early to tell if we might have severe weather. An early assessment suggests there may be a lack of wind shear, but we'll certainly keep you posted.

Dry weather returns Wednesday night

The cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, then high pressure builds in from the west Thursday. These developments will translate into a partly to mostly sunny sky Thursday and Friday. The air will be comfortably warm, with afternoon highs expected to reach into the low and mid-80s.

Warm & fair next weekend

Next Saturday and Sunday will be warm and partly sunny as high pressure builds into the region from the Great Lakes,

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

