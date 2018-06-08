Sun, then clouds Saturday; also warm

10 PM UPDATE

The air is still a little bit muggy and mild at this hour, with readings in the 60s to near 70. The dew point temperatures are in the low 60s, which accounts for the slightly muggy quality to the air. Overnight, the humidity will go down so that lows will be in the 50s and the air will feel a tad drier.

Have a great weekend!

--Mike Cameron

FRIDAY RECAP …

We’re ending the week dry and warm, finally! After 5 consecutive days of below average temperatures, Friday featured highs in the 80s inland and in the 70s for many coastal communities. During the afternoon, clouds developed in association with a weak cold front pushing into the region… but it’s passage will otherwise be without fanfare, no storms (perhaps just a sprinkle in some towns).

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy this evening with temperatures slowly dropping through the 70s into the 60s. Overnight, the clouds erode and temperatures bottom out the mid-50s.

THE WEEKEND…

The front that is moving through Connecticut now will stall to the south of New England, far enough away that it will keep wet weather away from us for the weekend! A wave of low pressure will ride along the front, at most spreading some cloud cover across southern/coastal areas of the state late Saturday. We have high pressure building out of eastern Canada to thank for helping push the boundary southward.

Saturday will start out sunny, then some clouds should develop during the afternoon – especially across southern CT. Highs will be similar to those of Friday: 80 or higher inland, mid to upper 70s along the coastline. Sunday will be mostly sunny, and it will be slightly cooler than Saturday by just a couple of degrees. Both days will feature comfortable levels of humidity.

NEXT WEEK…

With high pressure in place over New England, Monday will be pleasant with at least a partly sunny sky as yet another wave of low pressure passes by to our south.

A southwesterly flow of warmer air will develop on Tuesday and therefore we are expecting temperatures to rise well into the 80s away from the coast. It will be a dry day with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

The warming trend will peak on Wednesday with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees (away from Long Island Sound). Additionally, the humidity with be noticeably higher. An approaching cold front will likely generate some showers and thunderstorms as it approaches and moves through the state, some of which could produce heavy downpours.

The cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, then high pressure build in from the west Thursday. This translates to a partly to mostly sunny sky. The air will be a little cooler and drier, too. Still, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s. As of now, we have another shot at some showers next Friday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

JUNE MILESTONES…

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

