True comfort into Sunday

THE WEEKEND

Tonight

We will have a night made for comfortable, restful sleep. The air is dry, and therefore able to cool fairly easily. By morning, most towns will have lows in the 50s; in a few cool spots, readings may venture a little lower, going into the upper 40s. Clouds will pass over the sky at times, acting to modulate this cooling. With humidity this low, if the sky were to be clear, much of the state would experience lows in the 40s.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly sunny, and it will be slightly cooler than Saturday by just a couple of degrees. High pressure from Canada will be positioned to our north, maintaining the supply of dry, comfortable air. We will not, however, be completely free from a front sitting to our south. So, clouds will often cover the sky, much as they had Saturday. They may be a little more prevalent Sunday, which will act in keeping temperatures slightly lower or on par with Saturday’s.

NEXT WEEK

Storm will be close Monday

Monday will be partly sunny and dry. With high pressure in place over New England, we will enjoy a partly sunny sky. We have been a bit tentative in this forecast, however, because a wave of low pressure is forecasted to pass by just to our south Monday morning. A few model runs are suggesting that rain may be as far north as New York City, which makes Connecticut within the margin of model error. Nonetheless, the models have been consistent in showing the northern terminus of the rain at New York City or south and continue to forecast a dominating flow of dry air from Canada.

So, Monday will be partly sunny and pleasant. Highs will reach well into the 70s and the humidity will remain pleasantly low.

Warmer Tuesday

Tuesday will be warmer and more humid. A southwesterly flow will develop, helping to bring the warm and muggy air our way. We are expecting temperatures to rise well into the 80s away from the coast. It will be a dry day with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Hot, then thunder Wednesday

The warming trend will peak on Wednesday. Highs will reach into the 80s to near 90 degrees away from Long Island Sound, but remain slightly cooler near the water. The humidity with be noticeably higher, too. An approaching cold front will likely generate some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce heavy downpours. As of now, it may be too early to tell if we might have severe weather; an early assessment suggests there may be a lack of wind shear but, at this point, we are not sure if there is such a lack of it to render severe wind or hail and impossibility.

Dry weather returns to stay Wednesday night

The cold front will move offshore Wednesday night, then high pressure build in from the west Thursday. These developments will translate into a partly to mostly sunny sky Thursday and Friday. The air will be comfortably warm, with afternoon highs expected to reach into the mid-80s.

Unsettled Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday will be mainly cloudy and occasionally wet. A stalled front to our south will help to create a wave of low pressure that will bring showers to the state. As it does, the air will be muggy and warm.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

