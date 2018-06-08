Car hits laundromat in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Car hits laundromat in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A car crashed into a laundromat in Hartford on Friday. 

It happened at the Super Wash Coin Laundry off Farmington Avenue, just before 6 p.m. 

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. 

Police have not released details about the crash at this point. 

The laundromat is closed. 

