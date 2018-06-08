Car hits laundromat in Hartford

A car crashed into a laundromat in Hartford on Friday.
It happened at the Super Wash Coin Laundry off Farmington Avenue, just before 6 p.m.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.
Police have not released details about the crash at this point.
The laundromat is closed.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.
