Car hits laundromat in Hartford

A car crashed into a laundromat in Hartford on Friday.

It happened at the Super Wash Coin Laundry off Farmington Avenue, just before 6 p.m.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released details about the crash at this point.

The laundromat is closed.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.

