Meriden PD resolve Silver Alert for 3-year-old

Meriden Police have located a 3-year-old girl who they said went missing on Friday evening.

Police issued a silver alert for Kailani Payne after police said the child’s father reported the child missing on Friday with her mother.

Police said the child was located in Cape Coral, Florida. Department of Children and Familes worked with Cape Coral police department to locate Payne.

According to police, Payne has been living with a foster parent for some time and is "fine and healthy."

Payne is described as 3’6” tall, weighs about 35lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

