Meriden police search for missing 3-year-old

Meriden Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who they said is missing on Friday evening.

Police issued a silver alert for Kailani Payne after police said the child’s father reported the child missing on Friday with her mother.

Payne is 3’6” tall, weighs about 35lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on the child’s whereabouts are urged to contact Meriden Police at (203) 238-1911.

