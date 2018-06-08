Hartford residents react to new bike sharing program

Hartford residents are taking to the LimeBike bike share program with excitement, but trepidation.

Hartford resident, Raynette Vail told Channel 3 on Friday afternoon that although it may have been awhile since she rode a bike, she said the skill returned to her and she couldn’t be happier.

“It's something for the kids, that's the only thing that matters, you know?” said Vail.

Many residents throughout the city have been spotted throughout the city since their inception on Wednesday.

The concept of LimeBike is simple. Owner and Operation Manager, Darrin Rees explained on Friday, download the LimeBike app, sign up to ride using a credit card, and after that, a GPS map will locate the nearest bike. The first ride is free, and a dollar for every hour after that.

“I ended up being caught in a situation where I was actually running a little bit late so I just stopped and downloaded the app,” explained Hartford resident Lutfee Hennessy. “And the next thing you know I'm here on time. Pretty tight I like that.”

Once a rider has reached a destination, LimeBike parks and leaves the dockless bike on the sidewalk. Each day, LimeBike employees use LimeBike to collect the bikes and return them downtown.

“I've seen nothing but positive things here the last three days,” said Rees. “The kids love the bikes.”

While many people are enjoying the new bikes, some people feel as if the privilege will be mistreated.

It's a good idea and it's a bad idea,” said Hartford resident, Christopher Yarmolovich. “Bad idea because the reckless kids are going all over the place in the middle of the road.”

Even Raynette said she noticed some small issues too, but she told Channel 3 that overall LimeBike brings more smiles than headaches.

Everybody could complain you can't satisfy everybody you know,” said Vail.

