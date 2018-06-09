Hamden Police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

Hamden Police said they're searching for a missing 60-year-old woman.

Police said they responded to Donna Tucker's home at Broadway on Friday morning in an attempt to locate her.

According to Police, a search was conducted at Tucker's home and in a nearby wooded area.

Denise Trofa who is Tucker's sister told Police she has not heard from her sister since Thursday.

Police said they were able to locate Tucker's belongings.

Tucker is described as 5' 4" in height, 110 pounds, with hazel colored eyes and reddish-brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.

