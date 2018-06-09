PD: Man arrested for firing shots at Deep River camp - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Connecticut State Police said they arrested a man who fired several gunshots at a camp in Deep River on Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to 207 Winthrop Road around 2 a.m. to a report of a male who had discharged a firearm several times.

Investigators determined Brian Edwards, 46, fired a handgun two times in the air at Pioneer Village Camp, according to Police.

Edwards was arrested and transported to Troop F in Westbrook and police said he was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, breach of peace, and threatening. 

Police said his bond was set at $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on June 11.

