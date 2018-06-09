Three firefighters hospitalized after large Hartford apartment fire

Two people were injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday, police said. (WFSB)

Three firefighters were hospitalized and dozens displaced after a large fire tore through a Hartford apartment building on Saturday.

Fire officials said the fire started at the brick apartment building on South Marshall Street at about 7:30 p.m.

More than 50 firefighters battled the intense fire for hours extinguishing the bulk of the fire as well as a nearby home that caught fire as a result, officials said.

Fire officials said 3 firefighters were sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Officials said at least 18 people are displaced.

Residents spoke with Channel 3 on the intensity of the fire. Hartford resident, Ida Acosta made it out safely with her chihuahua, Princess, she said just in time. While fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire, Acosta said she clearly saw how it started.

"So, he went over there, put the grill down, set it on fire, came and sat over in the front like nothing," Acosta described seeing man who she said started the fire.

"He saw we were sitting in front and he threw the grill to my back porch. My room is there, so everything [caught] fire. I lost everything," said Acosta.

The Red Cross is providing assistance with housing for those displaced.

