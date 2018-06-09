Two injured in Hartford shooting, suspects arrested

Two people were injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday, police said.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Irving Street and Mather Street just after 5 p.m.

Police said those two people were in critical condition.

Police said the suspects believed to have been involved were detained.

