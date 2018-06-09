State police search for Killingly bank robbery suspect

State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who they said robbed a bank in Killingly.

Troopers from Troop D in Danielson said the robbery took place just before 3:45 p.m. at the People’s United Bank in the Stop and Shop grocery store on Killingly Commons Drive on Saturday.

Police said bank employees said a man handed a note to the clerk and demanded money. Police said the man then left the grocery store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Images pulled from surveillance video depict man who police said is about 25 to 30years old, 5’10” tall with a medium to large build wearing jeans, a red and white sweatshirt, dark sunglasses, and a white baseball hat.

Those who recognized the individual seen in the images or those who may have witnessed the robbery are urged to contact Detective Hoffner at 860-779-4943 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.