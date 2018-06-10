DEEP: Man arrested for running over geese in Waterbury

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police and Waterbury Police arrested a Waterbury man they said drove his car over Canada Geese that were in the road on Sunday.

DEEP EnCon Police arrested 70-year-old Moses Wilson and charged him with Cruelty to Animals, Illegal Method of Taking Waterfowl, Taking Waterfowl during Closed Season, and Passing on the Right after a witness notified police when Wilson was spotted driving over the birds in the road.

Wilson was spotted in surveillance video on North Main Street near the Knotty Pine package store in Waterbury just after 8:15 a.m. in his black sedan.

Police said Wilson admitted to driving over the geese, including goslings, killing at least one.

Wilson was released on a $1,500 bond and is expected to appear in Waterbury court on June 20th.

