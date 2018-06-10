PD: Toddler struck by car in East Haven on Sunday

East Haven police said a child was struck by a car in East Haven on Sunday.
Police said the crash took place on Foxon Boulevard at about 5:43 p.m.
Police said the child was taken to the hospital, but could not confirm the condition of the child.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.