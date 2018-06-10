Special Olympics wraps up its 50th anniversary games on Sunday

It took hundreds of volunteers and more than 300 coaches to pull this event off, and of course, sponsors. (WFSB)

The Special Olympics wrapped up their 50th anniversary games in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

More than 2,500 athletes descended on the fields of Southern Connecticut State University, Hamden Hall Country Day School, and Yale for the games.

It took hundreds of volunteers and more than 300 coaches to pull this event off, and of course, sponsors.

Athlete and East Haddam resident Ashley Mason told Channel 3 on Sunday that she worked hard to compete in Connecticut’s Special Olympics.

Mason said she has already won gold three times, and she is not done yet.

“Mini jib, one in long jump, and the 4 x 100 relay,” said Mason. “That was all yesterday. I have one more today. I have my 100 meter.”

Athletes are competing in everything from swimming, tennis, track and field, and cycling. The Special Olympics also prides itself on being the world’s largest health organizations for people with disabilities.

“I’m doing the relay one today. And I did the running yesterday and I did the softball one yesterday,” said athlete and Clinton resident, Meredith Hile.

Volunteers offered free health screenings for some athletes who otherwise could not afford them.

But, athletes on Sunday told Channel 3 that it is the joy of the sport, and sense of community that keeps them competing year after year.

“Well, it’s something that you might want to try once and a while,” said athlete and Westbrook resident, Rebecca Kennelly. “It’s really fun. You get to work with people. People you never knew before.”

