Bloomfield Police seek suspect after man shot in leg

Bloomfield Police are urging those with any information to come forward after a man was shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 137 Brookline Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said upon arrival they found spent shell casings and blood in the road.

Interviews from witnesses lead police to believe the victim, a 25-year-old Bloomfield man checked himself into the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are asking those with information on the incident or the shooter to contact Bloomfield police at 860-242-5501.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.