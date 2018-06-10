Bloomfield Police seek suspect after man shot in leg

Bloomfield Police are urging those with any information to come forward after a man was shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 137 Brookline Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said upon arrival they found spent shell casings and blood in the road.
Interviews from witnesses lead police to believe the victim, a 25-year-old Bloomfield man checked himself into the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Police are asking those with information on the incident or the shooter to contact Bloomfield police at 860-242-5501.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.