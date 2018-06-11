Today's FEMA visit the next step in tornado recovery

Debris continued to pile up in a lot in Hamden weeks after a tornado touched down. (WFSB)

Federal officials will be in Connecticut on Monday to assess damage from last month's tornadoes.

Tornadoes touched down in several communities as part of a storm system that brought strong winds, rain and hail.

Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will meet with lawmakers outside of Hamden's public works department.

FEMA's tour will begin at 10 a.m.

The storm uprooted trees, knocked out power, destroyed homes and made roads impassable.

It took several days to get power back on in some areas.

Nearly a month later, a few places are still picking up damage.

FEMA will conduct a preliminary damage assessment in the hardest hit spots, which includes Hamden, Brookfield and Oxford.

The assessment is the next step needed in submitting a formal request for disaster declaration.

Once that happens and the federal government declares parts of Connecticut a disaster area, that opens the doors for cities and towns to get federal dollars to help reimburse them for the millions of dollars used in cleanup expenses.

Both Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro will be in Hamden on Monday morning. They'll be part of the assessment.

