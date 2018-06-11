Hamden man says 'god walked through' him during mother's murder

Kyle Tucker is accused of murdering his mother, Donna Tucker. Donna Tucker's remains were found in her own Hamden yard last week. (Hamden police/WFSB)

A Hamden man who admitted to killing his 60-year-old mother made a court appearance on Monday.

Kyle Tucker, 34, confessed the killing Donna Tucker by hitting her with a baseball bat and burning her in a fire pit, investigators said.

He has a history of mental illness, according to police, and has been hospitalized in the past. They said they've been to his home before for wellness checks.

However, he had no prior arrest history.

Monday, he faced a judge at Meriden Superior Court.

The investigation went from a missing person case to a murder case on Friday afternoon.

Police said Kyle Tucker provided the detailed confession, which took more than an hour, on Saturday.

He was arraigned on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

Police said Donna Tucker died from blunt force trauma to the head. Her remains were found in her own yard.

Kyle Tucker originally told police that Donna Tucker left the house with a guy. However, he eventually admitted to lying, killing her with the bat and burning her body in the backyard fire pit.

"God got into my body and walked me downstairs with my baseball bat and it was very quick and almost even hard to remember," he told investigators, according to court documents. "I don't really feel like it was totally my mind and body doing anything. It was god walking through me."

He said she had been trying to kill him over the years by way of poisoning food and parasites in his bed.

Court documents also showed that an urn was ordered by way of Donna Tucker's Amazon Prime account.

Neighbors said they remember Donna Tucker fondly and called the details of her death disturbing.

“It’s very unnerving to begin with quiet residential neighborhood as you can see very nice country out of the middle of the city," said a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Steve. "[It] just goes to show you don’t know who, what, where or when. That’s why you always have to be prepared."

Kyle Tucker remains in custody.

His bail was kept at $5 million

