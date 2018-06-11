Hamden man who admitted to killing mother set to face a judge

Kyle Tucker is accused of murdering his mother, Donna Tucker. Donna Tucker's remains were found in her own Hamden yard last week. (Hamden police/WFSB)

A Hamden man who admitted to killing his 60-year-old mother is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

Kyle Tucker, 34, has a history of mental illness, according to police. They said they've been to his home before for wellness checks.

However, he had no prior arrest history.

Monday, he'll face a judge at Hamden Superior Court for the murder of Donna Tucker.

The investigation went from a missing person case to a murder case on Friday afternoon.

Police said Kyle Tucker provided a detailed confession that took more than an hour on Saturday.

He will be arraigned on charges of murder and destruction of evidence.

Police said Donna Tucker died from blunt force trauma to the head. Her remains were found in her own yard.

Neighbors said they remember Donna Tucker fondly and called the details of her death disturbing.

“It’s very unnerving to begin with quiet residential neighborhood as you can see very nice country out of the middle of the city," said a neighbor who only wanted to be identified as Steve. "[It] just goes to show you don’t know who, what, where or when. That’s why you always have to be prepared."

Kyle Tucker remains in police custody.

His bail was set at $5 million

