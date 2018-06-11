CT trooper who died of cancer after responding to 9/11 to be laid to rest

Trooper Walter Greene passed away on May 31. (State police)

A Connecticut state trooper who died of cancer years after responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be laid to rest this week.

Trooper Walter Greene went to New York City in the wake of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

He died on May 31 at the age of 51.

State police said he had a rare form of cancer that was the result of being exposed to chemicals and toxins.

Services are scheduled for both Monday and Tuesday at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, which is the site of the state's Sept. 11 memorial.

A brief procession from the Collins Funeral Home in Norwalk to the state park took place just before 11:30 a.m.

He was a motorcycle instructor for state police.

During the procession, Greene's SUV towed his motorcycle.

Calling hours are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the park.

State Police said at least 250 motorcycle units from the Connecticut State Police, Connecticut police departments and law enforcement agencies from surrounding states and across the country are expected to attend the services.

Officials said Greene joined the state police in 1990 after serving four years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was part of a crime control task force, traffic services and was also a K9 handler.

He left behind a wife and three children.

