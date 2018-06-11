PD: Driver of stolen car led police on chase through several towns

Police are looking for the driver of a stolen car who led officers on a chase through several towns Monday morning.

It all began just before 7:30 a.m. when Hartford officers approached a black 2016 Mercedes C230 parked on Martin Street.

The car had its headlights on, and the male driver was inside the car sleeping.

That's when officers realized the car was reported stolen.

When officers approached the car, the driver tried to flee.

In his attempted to drive away, police said the car hit a fence, along with two marked police cruisers.

He then led police on a chase through Hartford, Newington, and then New Britain before getting on Route 9.

Police are looking for the driver and the car with the CT license plate 9AJJX1.

Officers from West Hartford, Newington, and New Britain were involved in the chase.

