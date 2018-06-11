Parents Magazine rates best vehicles for families

Parents Magazine has released the vehicles that rate the best for families.

The magazine partnered with car-shopping site Edmunds, to look at the best cars for families when it comes to safety, how easy it is to handle, and which cars were made with families in mind.

“I have two kids, and it seems like there’s always either a dog, or a friend or something else that needs to fit in the car," said Meghan Scranton, dealer principal for Scranton Motors.

The magazine broke the best vehicles down into categories: Best 3-row SUVs, Best 2-row SUVS, Best Minivan, Best SUV-like Wagons, Best Hybrid, and Best Sedans.

The Chevy Traverse won awards left and right, and is the top pick for third-row SUVs.

“If you are a large family on the go, three-row SUVs are definitely one to consider," said Mindy Walker, executive editor of Parents Magazine.

Best 3-Row SUVs:

Volkswagen Atlas- Seats 7, $30,750+

Chevrolet Traverse- Seats 7 (some models seat 8), $33,595+

Best 2-Row SUVs:

Ford Edge- Seats 5, $29,315+

Acura RDX- Seats 5, $36,000+

Best Minivan:

Honda Odyssey- Seats 7 (some models seat 8), $30,090+

Best SUV-like Wagons:

Kia Soul- Seats 5, $16,200+

Subaru Outback- Seats 5, $27,995+

Best Hybrid:

Toyota Prius- Seats 5, $23,475+

Best Sedans:

Honda Accord- Seats 5, $23,570+

Chevrolet Malibu- Seats 5, $22,555+

Read the full details on each vehicle, here.

Channel 3's parent company Meredith Corporation owns Parents Magazine.

