PD: Man fought with officers, flooded jail cell

Two West Hartford police officers were injured while trying to take a man into custody early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a disturbance between two people on Lasalle Road, near Division West.

When they arrived, a suspect identified as Leroy John Herr challenged the officers.

Herr was told to back away, but he did not comply. When the officer backed away, Herr got closer to the officer and challenged him again.

Police said the officer went to push Herr away, but the suspect charged the officer.

Two officers were injured as a result of the scuffle, police said.

When Herr was taken to the police department, he proceeded to remove all of this clothing.

Police said he was handcuffed to a holding bar, but managed to break the handcuffs off himself.

He then jumped up and broke a fire sprinkler system in the ceiling of his cell, which filled with water.

Herr was restrained and put in another cell. He’s being held on a $125,000 bond.

He was charged with second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer, and first-degree criminal mischief.

