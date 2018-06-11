Couple looks to open brewery in downtown Bristol

A Bristol couple is looking to open a brewery in this space (WFSB)

There are more than 50 craft breweries in the state of Connecticut, and now a Bristol couple wants to add themselves to that list.

It might not look like much now, but a space in downtown Bristol will soon transform into a brewery with outdoor seating.

“It's something we really want to provide and give back to the people of Bristol,” said Michael Haseltine, co-owner of Better Half Brewing.

He and his wife Rachel are each other’s better half, hence the name Better Half Brewing.

The space is on North Main Street, next to Biker’s Edge.

They thought of the idea, as they love traveling to various breweries.

“It's something we love to do. We go and love the people we meet and love the beers we are drinking the atmospheres itself and came up with the idea that maybe we can embark on our own,” Haseltine said.

They’ve started a Kickstarter campaign to help offset some of the costs.

It’s going to cost almost $500,000 to open up their doors, so the couple is looking to raise $40,000 through Kickstarter.

Through Kickstarter, the couple offers a variety of things, like coming in and learning about the process, being an assistant brewer, and items from the brewery.

Rachel is from Bristol, which is why the couple wanted to open a business in the city.

They've already started brewing and getting all the legal paperwork handed in, now they just need some help from the community.

The goal for them is to open in November of this year.

