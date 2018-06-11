Issues continue with Veyo transportation service

It has been four months since the state's new medical transportation service, Veyo, took over and some patients say they're still having problems.

A Bristol woman says her doctors have dropped her because she can't get to her appointments.

Channel 3 has fielded countless calls and emails about the service not coming to pick them up or being late.

A Bristol woman reached out to Channel 3 for help, saying she relies on this service and doesn't know where else to turn.

Susan Jones has relied on medical transportation to go to doctor’s appointments for the past 2 years.

“The company before Veyo always came. I always had my appointments. The past three to four months. I've been going through a lot of stuff and they haven't come,” said Jones.

Veyo took over the state's medical transportation service on January 1.

Jones says since then, she has made numerous doctor’s appointments and Veyo cancels the trip or doesn't show up.

She says it happened Friday.

“They told me they couldn't accommodate my chair, can't get it on the ramp,” said Jones.

Jones is severely diabetic and has high blood pressure.

She needs to get her medications refilled, but says she needs to see her doctors in person.

Because of missing more than a dozen doctor's appointments in a few months, her doctors let her go.

“If you miss three, four, five doctor's appointments they don't want to know you anymore, so what I do I do, Courtney? Die? I want to see my grandchildren please,” said Jones.

The state's Department of Social Services has been looking into the company as there have been numerous issues.

Earlier this year, a meeting was held with lawmakers after dozens of patients came forward saying phone wait times are too long and they weren't getting picked up or dropped off.

Just last month, the state sent Veyo a letter regarding their concerns.

One concern is with the company not picking up members on time.

"If a member is waiting over one hour for a pickup...they'll fine the company 500 dollars per month,” the state said in part of the statement.

Veyo responded a day later saying, "Each of these complaints are investigated thoroughly and the member is informed of the outcome."

According to Veyo records, complaints are down from the beginning of the year.

In January, more than 295,000 patients were transported with 778 complaints.

In April, they transported more than 319,000 patients and there were less than 300 complaints.

For Jones, she says Veyo hasn't made efforts to help her.

“My workers got involved, that's when we called you. We don't know which way to go anymore, we tried everything,” said Jones.

Channel 3 reached out to Veyo, and they said they are now looking into this complaint

As for Jones, she has an appointment scheduled with Veyo on Wednesday.

