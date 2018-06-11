PD: 10 purebred dogs stolen in two weeks

Police are sending out a warning to residents along the shoreline after 10 Pedigree dogs were stolen.

According to Bridgeport Police, 10 purebred Yorkie dogs were stolen, possibly by illegal breeders.

The thefts have happened in the last two weeks. Police believe the suspects are taking the dogs from the yards during the afternoon.

Police don’t have any suspects at this time, but they are urging people to keep a watchful eye on pets.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-209-2788.

