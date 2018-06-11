18th Annual Concorso Ferrari and Friends Event to be held June 23, 24

Join 3 Cares and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center at the 18th Annual Concorso Ferrari and Friends event on June 23rd and June 24th from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM on LaSalle Road in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Join 3 Cares and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center at the 18th Annual Concorso Ferrari and Friends event on June 23rd and June 24th from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM on LaSalle Road in West Hartford.

This event celebrates all makes and models of Italian automobiles—from vintage Alfa Romeos, Fiat and Lamborghinis to the supercars of Ferrari, Pagani and Maserati- while raising awareness and critical funding to support Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

“This event, over the years, has truly been a team effort. Starting with a small group of car enthusiasts 18 years ago that wanted to do something for children,” said Co-Chair Tim Prete. “This fundraiser has grown into a large community effort with all involved feeling blessed that we can bring moments of joy and lasting memories to the children and families of Connecticut Children's Medical Center. To see a child's face light up when faced with an illness is one of the best things in life we can do.”

The Concorso Ferrari and Friends event has become a signature automobile event in Southern New England over the last 18 years. It attracts 10,000 Connecticut Children’s supporters and car enthusiasts each year.

The highlight of the event is the “Pagani Parade of Kids,” which is an emotional and exciting car ride for 40 Connecticut Children’s patients who are paired with drivers and driven into the heart of downtown West Hartford, where they are greeted by the cheers of thousands of spectators and receive a red-carpet welcome.

Supercar World Legend, Horacio Pagani, will be making a guest appearance at this year’s event to show his support of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and help raise much-needed funds for their new Infusion and Dialysis Centers. Pagani is the Argentine founder of Pagani Automobili S.p.A., an Italian specialty auto-maker.

The new Infusion and Dialysis Centers will provide two, separate and dedicated spaces with private bays and child-friendly amenities. Currently, there is no stand-alone outpatient dialysis center for children in Connecticut. A host of services will be provided for children struggling with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, kidney disease and other chronic conditions.

Co-Chair Paul Mancinone is truly passionate about this event, “The Ferrari and Friends Concorso event for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is extremely moving for me and my family. The cars are awesome, but they are simply the catalyst.” He adds, “This event is all about the patients of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. They are the ‘rock stars.’ This is their day. A day of love. A day of promise. A day to think about caring, and healing. A day to think about the health care professionals at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, who answered a calling, not a career. And for everyone involved, from volunteers to attendees, we all get to experience the greatest gift of all, the presence of a child in pure joy. We’ve seen patients, with serious medical challenges, get into these fabulous cars and break into smiles that can light the world. Indeed, it is a special day.”

To learn more about this event and to purchase VIP reception tickets click here.

