Mom, child injured in hit-and-run; driver charged with DUI

Waterford police said a mom and her child were taken to the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened on Greentree Drive near Quinley Way.

The mother was pushing her 2-year-old child in a stroller and walking with another child when she was hit by the car.

The child fell out of the stroller and the mom was knocked down, police said.

The second child, who was on a bicycle, was not hit.

Police said the two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are in stable condition.

"I'm really happy that this is the best way that this could've turned out, that everyone's OK, but it's still not a good thing," said Jack Lange, a neighbor.

Officers were able to track down the driver and take them into custody.

"Subsequently, one of our officers on his way home saw the vehicle and stopped it and the individual is under arrest for DUI and other charges related to this incident," said Lt. Steve Bellos of the Waterford Police Department.

The driver is identified as 27-year-old Shane Bidwell of Waterford.

"They immediately knew who he was after the accident. He did get out of the vehicle and said he was sorry. As soon as they said they were calling the police, he fled the scene," said Bellos.

Bidwell was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, two counts of risk of injury to children, DUI, evasion of responsibility and several other charges.

He was held on $250,000 bond and will be in court on Tuesday.

