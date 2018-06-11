Police seek robbery suspect who hit clerk with a gun

State Police are searching for a robbery suspect who hit a store clerk with his gun.
Columbia Resident State Trooper’s Office said the robbery happened on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.
The robbery happened at the 7/11 store in Columbia.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set male, wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan pants, white sneakers and a black mask.
He hit the clerk with the butt of his pistol, causing minor injuries to the clerk.
Police said he fled on foot to a nearby vehicle, but there is no description of the car at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.