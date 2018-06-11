Police seek robbery suspect who hit clerk with a gun

Police are looking to identify this man who is accused of robbing the 7/11 store in Columbia (Columbia Resident State Trooper's Office)

State Police are searching for a robbery suspect who hit a store clerk with his gun.

Columbia Resident State Trooper’s Office said the robbery happened on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

The robbery happened at the 7/11 store in Columbia.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set male, wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan pants, white sneakers and a black mask.

He hit the clerk with the butt of his pistol, causing minor injuries to the clerk.

Police said he fled on foot to a nearby vehicle, but there is no description of the car at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.

