Changes ahead: from cool/comfy/sunny to muggy/unsettled...

MONDAY RECAP...

The week started out on a stellar note, weather-wise, across Connecticut. After some early morning cloudiness, the afternoon featured some sunshine and temperatures that only peaked in the 60s and lower 70s. It was also quite pleasant with low humidity!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Any scattered cloud cover this evening will erode and temperatures will drop from the 60s into the 50s. By daybreak Tuesday, thanks to high pressure overhead bringing a clear sky and a calm wind… the mercury will dip into the mid-40s inland, near 50 along the shoreline.

TUESDAY…

With high pressure still in control tomorrow, there will be plentiful sunshine. Despite the cooler than normal beginning, temperatures during the afternoon top out between 75 and 80 inland… at the coast it will be several degrees cooler. Additionally, it will be a bit breezy, but the humidity remains fairly low.

WEDNESDAY…

As high pressure moves offshore Wednesday, a storm system approaches from the west. With it will come an increase in cloud cover, an increase in humidity and a chance for rain and even some rumbles of thunder. How high temperatures go will be a product of sunshine… with enough of it, we could see them peak near or above 80.

THE END OF THE WEEK…

In the wake of Wednesday’s system it will be warm with highs in the lower 80s, but trending less humid as the day progresses. Additionally, any cloudiness early will give way to a sunny sky. Friday will likely be a few degrees cooler than Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. There is just the slightest chance for an isolated shower as we end the week.

THE WEEKEND…

As of now, the weekend is looking fantastic! Both days should be dry, partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm by about 5 degrees.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

After this Wednesday, our next chance for rain (and perhaps storms) doesn’t come until Monday into Tuesday of next week. It will be quite warm Monday and the humidity will also be on the increase.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

JUNE MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

