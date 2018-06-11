Agreement reached in Ansonia schools budget fight, judge to sign off

Parents and students rallied outside meetings in Ansonia (WFSB)

The months-long civil war between the city of Ansonia and its school district looks like it may come to an end.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday, the Board of Aldermen voted to reinstate several hundred thousand dollars to keep the schools going.

At the beginning of the night, officials on both sides said no agreement would be made, but in the last few minutes, an agreement was reached.

This school year is saved. Schools will end on time, teachers will be paid and graduation will happen.

All of this was over $600,000 that the city gave the schools at a time when the state budget was still being crafted.

The school district is suing the city to get that money back after it was removed from the Board of Education’s budget.

However, city officials said it was supposed to be returned to the city once grants came in from the state. The board said that agreement was never made.

With the lack of money, Ansonia school’s superintendent, Dr. Carol Merlone, says that schools could close early.

On Monday night, there was a scheduled Board of Alderman meeting.

In the last few minutes, both sides voted to accept an agreement.

The city will give the schools $500,000 and it will be used for expenses, like payroll, student transportation, insurance, special education, and textbooks.

If there’s any money left over, the city gets it back.

There was also an emergency Board of Education meeting on Monday night.

The Board of Education also agreed to these terms, but the outlook isn’t as rosy on their end.

This school year isn’t affected, but they are concerned about the future. They say there will be layoffs.

“We know special ed can’t be touched. We have preliminary numbers, but we don’t know where and which departments,” said Bill Nimons, Ansonia Board of Education President.

The court hearing is still happening on Tuesday.

The judge is expected to sign off on this agreement, putting this to rest for this year.

