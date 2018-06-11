PD: Person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hartford

A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hartford on Monday night.
Police said a person was hit on Franklin Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
The person has serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the accident.
