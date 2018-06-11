PD: Person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hartfor - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT

A person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Hartford on Monday night. 

Police said a person was hit on Franklin Avenue around 8:15 p.m. 

The person has serious injuries. 

Police are still investigating the accident. 

