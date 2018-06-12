Wife found dead in apparent homicide, husband hospitalized

The death of a woman who was found dead in Stamford Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin says the woman's husband called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Monday to report his wife was covered in blood and not breathing.

When police arrived, they found 74-year-old Eden Claxton dead.

Her husband, identified as 75-year-old Allen Claxton, was taken to the hospital but has since been released. He is not facing any charges at this time.

Police were at the home investigating for two days. Detectives left the scene on Wednesday.

Conklin said this is an isolated incident.

Property records show the home has an assessed value of close to $1 million.

The investigation into the woman's death is ongoing.

