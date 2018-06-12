Hamden police looking for missing teen - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hamden police looking for missing teen

Kiosha Ramos (Courtesy Hamden Police). Kiosha Ramos (Courtesy Hamden Police).
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen in Hamden. 

According to police, 17-year-old Kiosha Ramos scaled a fence at the Children's Center and ran towards Clifford Street. 

Police said staff told them they are concerned for her well-being. 

Ramos is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'5" with a heavy build.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. Ramos was not wearing shoes when she left the Children's Center. 

Hamden Police conducted a search of the area for Ramos. In addition, a police K-9 unit searched the area but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.

