Hamden police looking for missing teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen in Hamden.

According to police, 17-year-old Kiosha Ramos scaled a fence at the Children's Center and ran towards Clifford Street.

Police said staff told them they are concerned for her well-being.

Ramos is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'5" with a heavy build.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. Ramos was not wearing shoes when she left the Children's Center.

Hamden Police conducted a search of the area for Ramos. In addition, a police K-9 unit searched the area but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.

