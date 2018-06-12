Trooper who lost battle with cancer after responding to 9/11 laid to rest

Trooper Greene will be laid to rest on Tuesday (Submitted)

Hundreds were expected to attend the funeral for Trooper Walter Greene (WFSB)

On Tuesday, flags across the state are returning to full-staff as a state trooper is laid to rest.

Funeral services are being held Tuesday for Trooper First Class Walter Greene at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

Connecticut State Police and law enforcement officials from across the country attended the service.

In the procession from the funeral home in Norwalk was Trooper Greene's motorcycle. He was an instructor for the state police, as well as many local police departments.

Trooper Greene died last month after a battle with cancer.

Officials say he developed the disease after working at “Ground Zero” in New York City following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Lt. Paul Vance, who is not retired, worked with Greene and says despite chemotherapy, Greene was always strong and smiling.

"You're hard pressed to find anything negative, we will miss him, we respect what he did, and we will never forget him," said Vance.

Greene and about two dozen state police troopers were part of recovery efforts after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Towers.

Officials said Greene joined the state police in 1990 after serving four years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was part of a crime control task force, traffic services and was also a K9 handler.

"Walk was strong, strong, very strong. Sue, his wife, was an amazing human being, super strong woman, there for everyone, never thinks about herself," said Meredith Briganti, a family friend.

He left behind a wife and three boys. He was 51 years old.

The funeral service on Tuesday was held inside the pavilion, where the state’s 9/11 memorial is.

