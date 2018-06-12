PD: Man threatened Hamden bar patrons with stolen gun

A New Haven man is facing charges after police said he was threatening people outside a bar with a gun.
Hamden police were called to the area on Dixwell Avenue early Sunday morning for the report of a man standing outside a bar, threatening patrons with a gun.
The man was identified as James McKnight-Woods, who was in possession of a firearm, police said. The gun was reported stolen in South Carolina.
McKnight-Woods was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of a stolen firearm.
He’s expected to appear in court later this month.
