PD: Man threatened Hamden bar patrons with stolen gun

A New Haven man is facing charges after police said he was threatening people outside a bar with a gun.

Hamden police were called to the area on Dixwell Avenue early Sunday morning for the report of a man standing outside a bar, threatening patrons with a gun.

The man was identified as James McKnight-Woods, who was in possession of a firearm, police said. The gun was reported stolen in South Carolina.

McKnight-Woods was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He’s expected to appear in court later this month.

