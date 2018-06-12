Hartford man found with more than 1,000 bags of Fentanyl

Police arrested a man who had more than 1,000 bags of Fentanyl (Hartford Police)

A Hartford man is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of more than 1,000 bags of Fentanyl.

Police were tipped off about a man being involved in narcotics sales in the city.

Surveillance operations led officers to a home on Westbrook Street and an apartment on Park Street.

During a traffic stop, police arrested 39-year-old Richard Colon.

He was found with 130 grams of unprocessed Fentanyl, 1,759 bags packaged Fentanyl, and approximately $700 in cash.

He’s being charged with possession of narcotics, and possession with intent to sell narcotics.

