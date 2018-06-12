Hartford man found with more than 1,000 bags of Fentanyl

A Hartford man is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of more than 1,000 bags of Fentanyl.
Police were tipped off about a man being involved in narcotics sales in the city.
Surveillance operations led officers to a home on Westbrook Street and an apartment on Park Street.
During a traffic stop, police arrested 39-year-old Richard Colon.
He was found with 130 grams of unprocessed Fentanyl, 1,759 bags packaged Fentanyl, and approximately $700 in cash.
He’s being charged with possession of narcotics, and possession with intent to sell narcotics.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.