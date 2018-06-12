Man dies after crash during charity motorcycle ride

A motorcyclist who crashed during a charity ride in Hamden over the weekend has died.

The annual “Don’s Hat Rack Motorcycle Rally” was held on Sunday morning, where hundreds of motorcycles departed from the ice arena on Mix Avenue.

As the riders exited the parking lot, 59-year-old Paul Panaroni was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died as a result from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Hamden Police at (203) 230-4036.

The event is held in the memory of the late Donald Perotti and raises money for the Smilow Cancer Hospital.

