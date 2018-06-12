Judge to finalize budget agreement between Ansonia school board and city

The Ansonia school board and the city have reached an agreement (WFSB)

After feuding for months over the removal of $600,000 from the school budget, Ansonia’s Board of Education and the city have reached a tentative agreement.

This agreement is to fund the schools for the rest of the year, allowing them to remain open.

On Tuesday morning, Derby Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens announced both sides will be in court at 2 p.m. to finalize the settlement and go over specifics.

Under the tentative deal, the city agreed to fund the schools $500,000 in order to pay their bills for the rest of the school year, for things like payroll, student transportation, insurance, special education, and textbooks.

If there's any money left over, the city will get it back.

The school board originally sued the city to get back $600,000.

The city says it gave the district the money last year, not knowing how much state aid the schools would get.

When the state came through with more than expected in January, the Board of Aldermen voted to take the money back.

Without it, Ansonia’s school superintendent claimed they’d finish the school year in the red and have to cancel classes early before reaching the state required 180 days.

While the deal would solve this year’s issue, last night the school board president said looking at next year’s budget, they’ll likely have teacher layoffs next year.

